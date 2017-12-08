Celtics' Marcus Morris: Plans to play Friday

Morris (knee) is expected to play Friday against the Spurs, Jay Kings of MassLive.com reports.

Morris was held out of Wednesday's win over the Mavs on a precautionary basis, and all signs point to him returning Friday as the Celtics seek their fifth straight win. In his game Monday against Milwaukee, Morris came off the bench behind Aron Baynes and finished with three points, six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes.