Celtics' Marcus Morris: Plans to play Friday
Morris (knee) is expected to play Friday against the Spurs, Jay Kings of MassLive.com reports.
Morris was held out of Wednesday's win over the Mavs on a precautionary basis, and all signs point to him returning Friday as the Celtics seek their fifth straight win. In his game Monday against Milwaukee, Morris came off the bench behind Aron Baynes and finished with three points, six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Wednesday for knee rehab•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Collects 8 rebounds from bench•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 17 points off bench•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Shifting to bench role Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Expected to be available•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.