Celtics' Marcus Morris: Plays 19 minutes in victory
Morris scored just 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), while adding four rebounds in 19 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 victory over Houston.
Morris remained on a minutes restriction as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury. He only played 19 minutes but managed to get up 11 field-goal attempts in that time. He is going to be managed moving forward and could be rested on back-to-back sets so he is not really worth owning except in the deepest of leagues.
