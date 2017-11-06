Celtics' Marcus Morris: Plays 23 minutes in first start for Boston

Morris posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists from 23 minutes in Sunday's 104-88 win in Orlando.

Morris looked surprisingly comfortable with his new Boston teammates in his first start for Boston. Sunday was only Morris' second game in Celtic green, but he naturally fit into Boston's ball movement schemes and defensive switches. The only negative so far is Morris' 0-5 shooting from the three point line. Boston's roster is deeper than Morris experienced in Detroit, so it's expected that Morris will player fewer minutes this year than his past two season with the Pistons. This means a slight decline in his per game counting stats should be expected.