Celtics' Marcus Morris: Plays 23 minutes in first start for Boston
Morris posted 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists from 23 minutes in Sunday's 104-88 win in Orlando.
Morris looked surprisingly comfortable with his new Boston teammates in his first start for Boston. Sunday was only Morris' second game in Celtic green, but he naturally fit into Boston's ball movement schemes and defensive switches. The only negative so far is Morris' 0-5 shooting from the three point line. Boston's roster is deeper than Morris experienced in Detroit, so it's expected that Morris will player fewer minutes this year than his past two season with the Pistons. This means a slight decline in his per game counting stats should be expected.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will move into starting lineup Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will play Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Expected to make debut Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will practice Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Recalled after G-League practice•
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...