Celtics' Marcus Morris: Plays 25 minutes in loss to Spurs
Morris played 25 minutes in Friday's loss to the Spurs, finishing with five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3PT), four rebounds and three assists.
Morris was a game-time call as he continues to rehab his knee, but he was ultimately cleared to play off the bench after missing the Celtics' previous game. On the year, the 28-year-old is averaging 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game, down considerably from the 32.5 minutes per game he averaged in Detroit last season.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will be game-time call•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Plans to play Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Wednesday for knee rehab•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Collects 8 rebounds from bench•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 17 points off bench•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...