Celtics' Marcus Morris: Plays 25 minutes in loss to Spurs

Morris played 25 minutes in Friday's loss to the Spurs, finishing with five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3PT), four rebounds and three assists.

Morris was a game-time call as he continues to rehab his knee, but he was ultimately cleared to play off the bench after missing the Celtics' previous game. On the year, the 28-year-old is averaging 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game, down considerably from the 32.5 minutes per game he averaged in Detroit last season.