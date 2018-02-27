Morris managed 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 109-98 win over the Grizzlies.

Morris has scored in double figures and surpassed 30 minutes in three of the last four games despite moving back to the bench. The 28-year-old forward is averaging a career-high 5.4 rebounds per game while providing steady scoring even though he is seeing his fewest load of playing time since 2013-14, and he remains a decent option in deep leagues.