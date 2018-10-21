Celtics' Marcus Morris: Plays well again in tough victory
Morris totaled 16 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 victory over New York.
Morris provided a nice spark off the bench Saturday, finishing with 16 points to go with six rebounds. He appears to have embraced his role on what is one of the strongest benches in the league. His production is limited to deeper leagues and he is probably more valuable in reality as opposed to fantasy. Nonetheless, if you are looking for a solid option at the end of your bench in a deeper format, he is worth a look.
