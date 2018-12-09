Celtics' Marcus Morris: Posts 12-9-2 in win
Morris posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 133-77 blowout road win over Chicago.
Saturday marked Morris' seventh start of the season. With Aron Baynes out (ankle), Boston was looking to Morris and Daniel Theis to play extra minutes. But then the blowout nature of the game allowed coach Brad Stevens to give his deeper reserves more run. Boston now returns home, hoping to continue their five game winning streak Monday versus the Pelicans.
