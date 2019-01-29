Morris manufactured 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 112-104 home win over the Nets.

That's yet again another very solid stat line from the eight year veteran. Remember when he started the season relegated to a supporting bench role? That's a distant memory now, as he's started his last 29 games, averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 boards and 2.2 made treys per contest over that span. Next up is another home matchup Wednesday versus the Hornets, with Morris yet again expected to start and play a key role for Boston.