Celtics' Marcus Morris: Posts another solid line in win
Morris manufactured 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 112-104 home win over the Nets.
That's yet again another very solid stat line from the eight year veteran. Remember when he started the season relegated to a supporting bench role? That's a distant memory now, as he's started his last 29 games, averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 boards and 2.2 made treys per contest over that span. Next up is another home matchup Wednesday versus the Hornets, with Morris yet again expected to start and play a key role for Boston.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...