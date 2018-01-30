Celtics' Marcus Morris: Pours in 14 off bench in win
Morris registered 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and four rebounds across 20 minutes in Monday's 111-110 win over the Nuggets.
Morris' logged a modest amount of time on the floor, but he was highly efficient with his minutes. His scoring total led the second unit and was third on the team overall behind Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum. The veteran forward has now racked up eight consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, and he's complemented those offensive efforts with at least five rebounds in six of those contests.
