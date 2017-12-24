Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable for Christmas Day
Morris (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.
This is the game he has been targeting as a return date after suffering this latest injury on Dec. 8. If he is able to play, he would face off against his brother, Markieff. If he can't go, it means more minutes and responsibility for the Celtics' young, dynamic wings.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Targeting Christmas return date•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Likely to sit out back-to-backs upon returning•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Receives PRP injection Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't need surgery•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will miss extended time with knee injury•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Sunday and Monday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...