Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable for Christmas Day

Morris (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.

This is the game he has been targeting as a return date after suffering this latest injury on Dec. 8. If he is able to play, he would face off against his brother, Markieff. If he can't go, it means more minutes and responsibility for the Celtics' young, dynamic wings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories