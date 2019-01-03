Morris (neck) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Morris expressed that he was dealing with neck soreness after taking fall in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves. Morris said that he "should be cool" for Friday's contest, but his status will still need to be confirmed at some point. Look for an update on Morris to come following shootaround Friday morning.

