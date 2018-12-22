Morris (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Morris has missed the last two games with soreness in his knee, but the issue was never considered to be overly serious. The Celtics hope to get the veteran back in the lineup Sunday, but official word likely won't come until after shootaround in the morning. On a more positive note, Boston should get Al Horford (knee) back, as he holds a "probable" designation as of Saturday afternoon.