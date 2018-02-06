Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable for Tuesday
Morris (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Morris has missed the past two games with a bruised left hip. When he does return, he could see a reduced role with the Celtics recent signing of Greg Monroe. More information on whether or not Morris will play should come out during Tuesday's morning shootaround.
