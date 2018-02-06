Play

Morris (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Morris has missed the past two games with a bruised left hip. When he does return, he could see a reduced role with the Celtics recent signing of Greg Monroe. More information on whether or not Morris will play should come out during Tuesday's morning shootaround.

