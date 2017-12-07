Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable Friday vs. Spurs
Morris (knee) is questionable for Friday's tilt against the Spurs, Steven Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.
Morris missed Wednesday's contest while rehabbing his knee, but has joined the team for their flight to San Antonio for Friday's contest. More word on his status will likely emerge after Friday's morning shootaround. If he ends up ruled out, Jayson Tatum, Semi Ojeleye and Daniel Theis will likely see expanded roles once again, like they did Wednesday.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Wednesday for knee rehab•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Collects 8 rebounds from bench•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 17 points off bench•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Shifting to bench role Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Expected to be available•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.