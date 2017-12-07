Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable Friday vs. Spurs

Morris (knee) is questionable for Friday's tilt against the Spurs, Steven Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

Morris missed Wednesday's contest while rehabbing his knee, but has joined the team for their flight to San Antonio for Friday's contest. More word on his status will likely emerge after Friday's morning shootaround. If he ends up ruled out, Jayson Tatum, Semi Ojeleye and Daniel Theis will likely see expanded roles once again, like they did Wednesday.