Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable Sunday with sprained ankle
The Celtics are listing Morris as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings with a right ankle sprain.
Morris came up huge in the Celtics' 105-100 victory over the Trail Blazers on Friday with 30 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) in 35 minutes, but may have tweaked his ankle in the process. The Celtics will presumably wait and see how the forward looks during morning shootaround and the hours leading up to the 6:00 p.m. EDT tip off before determining the forward's status for the contest. Morris should see a larger role in the Celtics' offense the rest of the way with Kyrie Irving (knee) and Marcus Smart (thumb) not on track to play again until the postseason, though Morris could cede a few shot attempts with Jaylen Brown (concussion) on track to play Sunday following a six-game absence.
