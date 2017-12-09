Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable to play Sunday
Morris is considered questionable to play Sunday against Detroit.
Morris missed several games to begin the season with a left knee injury, and the Celtics have monitored the strain on the knee in the weeks since. As a result, Morris has been held out, periodically, and it appears as though that could again be the case Sunday. Look for an update on his status after shootaround in the morning.
