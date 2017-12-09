Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable to play Sunday

Morris is considered questionable to play Sunday against Detroit.

Morris missed several games to begin the season with a left knee injury, and the Celtics have monitored the strain on the knee in the weeks since. As a result, Morris has been held out, periodically, and it appears as though that could again be the case Sunday. Look for an update on his status after shootaround in the morning.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop