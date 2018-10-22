Morris is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic with left knee soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Morris picked up the injury. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip. If the 29-year-old is ultimately held out, look for Jayson Tatum, Semi Ojeleye and Daniel Theis to benefit from increased run. It's worth noting that Morris missed extended time near the start of last season with an issue to the same knee.