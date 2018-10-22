Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable with knee soreness
Morris is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic with left knee soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when Morris picked up the injury. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip. If the 29-year-old is ultimately held out, look for Jayson Tatum, Semi Ojeleye and Daniel Theis to benefit from increased run. It's worth noting that Morris missed extended time near the start of last season with an issue to the same knee.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Plays well again in tough victory•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Double doubles in opening night win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 17 off bench in preseason loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Solid scoring total in loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 12 points in bench role•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Leads C's in minutes, despite not starting•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...