Celtics' Marcus Morris: Quiet in Friday's start
Morris had eight points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 114-96 win over the Hawks.
Morris drew the start at power forward in place of Al Horford (knee), but the 29-year-old veteran struggled from the field and ended up seeing a couple minutes less than his season average. This likely had a lot to do with the fact that the game was a blowout, but fantasy owners who were expecting Morris to step up and provide ample counting stats were left disappointed. This also speaks to his inconsistent production in general, as the team's depth makes it difficult for Morris to establish much of a rhythm.
