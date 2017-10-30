Celtics' Marcus Morris: Recalled after G-League practice

Morris (knee) was recalled from the G-League after practicing with the Maine Red Claws on Monday.

With the Celtics set to face the Spurs on Monday night, Morris was sent up to Maine to log a practice with the Red Claws in preparation for his Boston debut, which could come as early as sometime later this week. The Celtics are off Tuesday before hosting the Kings on Wednesday and taking on the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Friday.

