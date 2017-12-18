Celtics' Marcus Morris: Receives PRP injection Saturday

Morris (knee) received a PRP injection Saturday and is expected to ramp up his basketball activities over the next week, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Morris has missed the last five consecutive games, but appears to be nearing a return and said the knee is feeling better following Saturday's injection. He'll remain sidelined over the next week or so, which means he should miss another three or four games. That said, if all goes well after ramping up his activity later this week, he could rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Bulls or Monday against the Wizards. A return to a full-contact practice at some point this week would be a good indicator that he's on the brink of playing.