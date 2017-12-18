Celtics' Marcus Morris: Receives PRP injection Saturday
Morris (knee) received a PRP injection Saturday and is expected to ramp up his basketball activities over the next week, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.
Morris has missed the last five consecutive games, but appears to be nearing a return and said the knee is feeling better following Saturday's injection. He'll remain sidelined over the next week or so, which means he should miss another three or four games. That said, if all goes well after ramping up his activity later this week, he could rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Bulls or Monday against the Wizards. A return to a full-contact practice at some point this week would be a good indicator that he's on the brink of playing.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't need surgery•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will miss extended time with knee injury•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Sunday and Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Plays 25 minutes in loss to Spurs•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will be game-time call•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...