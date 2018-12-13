Celtics' Marcus Morris: Records 27 points in 40 minutes
Morris posted 27 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes Wednesday as the Celtics defeated the Wizards.
Morris is in the midst of a career year and anybody who is rostering him is likely aware of just how good he has been. The Celtics offense is littered with scoring options, so volume is normally hard to come by for the veteran forward. He is posting career-highs from the field, beyond-the-arc, and at the free-throw line, and he has been able to fill many roles for Celtics coach Brad Stevens. Morris has even seen extended minutes as a small-ball center. Morris' versatility is invaluable in today's NBA, and his efficiency is an instrumental part of his fantasy value, which is at an all-time high right now.
