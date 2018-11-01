Celtics' Marcus Morris: Remains in bench role
Morris will come off the bench as usual Thursday against the Bucks, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Although initial reports indicated that Morris would replace the injured Jaylen Brown (foot) in the starting lineup, it's Semi Ojeleye who draws the spot start. Morris will continue to be used heavily off the bench, especially with Brown ruled out.
