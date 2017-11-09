Celtics' Marcus Morris: Returns with 18 points in win

Morris produced 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 107-96 win over the Lakers.

After resting Monday (knee), Morris returned with a vengeance on Wednesday, providing a much needed scoring punch with Al Horford (concussion) not playing for Boston. In addition to missing Horford, Boston also lost Jayson Tatum (ankle) nine minutes into the contest. The well rested Morris responded, draining his first three pointers as a Celtic. The status of Horford and Tatum is unknown for Friday's contest versus the Hornets, which may lead to the C's again leaning on Morris and Aron Baynes for extra scoring.