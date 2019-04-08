Celtics' Marcus Morris: Ruled out for Tuesday
Morris (knee) won't play Tuesday against Washington, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Although the Celtics claim Morris is dealing with a right knee issue, the injury is likely very minor. Boston is resting most of their key players Tuesday in an effort to stay fresh for the postseason.
