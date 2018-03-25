Celtics' Marcus Morris: Ruled out Sunday
Morris (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Despite an impressive 30-point effort Friday, Morris appears to have suffered a sprained right ankle in that contest and will now be held out of Sunday's contest as a result. The Celtics are heading into a back-to-back set, so it's entirely possible they're being overly cautious in an attempt to avoid putting too much strain on it. Either way, Morris will sit out Sunday's game and can be considered questionable for Monday for the time being. The Celtics expect to get Jaylen Brown (concussion) back, which should help make up for the loss of Morris on the wing.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable Sunday with sprained ankle•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Keys comeback victory Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Caps efficient night with winning shot•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 17 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Nearly double-doubles in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Leads team in scoring with 31 points•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...