Morris (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Despite an impressive 30-point effort Friday, Morris appears to have suffered a sprained right ankle in that contest and will now be held out of Sunday's contest as a result. The Celtics are heading into a back-to-back set, so it's entirely possible they're being overly cautious in an attempt to avoid putting too much strain on it. Either way, Morris will sit out Sunday's game and can be considered questionable for Monday for the time being. The Celtics expect to get Jaylen Brown (concussion) back, which should help make up for the loss of Morris on the wing.