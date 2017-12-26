Celtics' Marcus Morris: Rusty in return
Morris eked out two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist from 16 minutes in Monday's 111-103 Christmas Day loss to the Wizards.
Morris was clearly rusty in his return from a nine game absence (knee). News leaked before tip-off that Morris would be limited to twenty minutes of run, but his poor shooting kept him off the floor for all but 16 minutes of the contest. Despite the Celtics recent poor play, do not expect the organization to rush Morris' return. He'll most likely rest during the second of back-to-back match-ups. Morris and his mates hope to turn things around Wednesday in Charlotte.
