Celtics' Marcus Morris: Says he'll play Christmas Day

Morris (knee), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, said he would play in the contest, Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com reports.

A matchup against twin brother Markieff likely provided some added incentive for Marcus to push for a return from a nine-game absence. Because of his limited practice time of late, Morris likely won't be asked to play major minutes and may come off the bench, so he'll not an especially appealing DFS play for the Christmas Day slate.