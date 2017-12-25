Celtics' Marcus Morris: Says he'll play Christmas Day
Morris (knee), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, said he would play in the contest, Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com reports.
A matchup against twin brother Markieff likely provided some added incentive for Marcus to push for a return from a nine-game absence. Because of his limited practice time of late, Morris likely won't be asked to play major minutes and may come off the bench, so he'll not an especially appealing DFS play for the Christmas Day slate.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable for Christmas Day•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Targeting Christmas return date•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Likely to sit out back-to-backs upon returning•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Receives PRP injection Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't need surgery•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will miss extended time with knee injury•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...