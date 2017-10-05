Celtics' Marcus Morris: Says he'll play Friday vs. 76ers
Morris (personal) indicated he'll take the court for Friday's preseason matchup with the 76ers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Morris has been away from the team throughout the start of training camp, but rejoined the Celtics for practice Thursday. While his conditioning may limit his overall workload, Morris is fully expected to make his preseason debut on Friday against the 76ers. He's still the favorite to start at power forward during the upcoming campaign, though he may be eased into action off the bench in the meantime until he's ready for a full workload.
