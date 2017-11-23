Celtics' Marcus Morris: Says he'll play Wednesday
Morris (knee) said he'll take the court for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Kyle Draper of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Morris was dubbed a game-time call by the Celtics about an hour before tip, but after testing out his knee during warmups, the veteran has decided to play. However, Morris will come off the bench, as Boston goes with a frontcourt of Aron Baynes, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Game-time decision with knee injury•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Double-doubles in start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting at power forward Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will shift to bench role Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Solid in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Returns with 18 points in win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...