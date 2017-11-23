Celtics' Marcus Morris: Says he'll play Wednesday

Morris (knee) said he'll take the court for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Kyle Draper of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Morris was dubbed a game-time call by the Celtics about an hour before tip, but after testing out his knee during warmups, the veteran has decided to play. However, Morris will come off the bench, as Boston goes with a frontcourt of Aron Baynes, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum.