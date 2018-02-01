Play

Before leaving the game with a bruised left hip, Morris scored a game-high 20 points from the bench during Wednesday's win against New York. It was an all-around efficient scoring night for the forward, who shot 6-of-9 from the floor and the free throw line to lead all scorers. However, it is unknown whether or not Morris will miss significant time with this latest injury.

