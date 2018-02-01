Morris scored 20 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3PT, 6-9 FT) to go with five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 19 minutes before leaving Wednesday's 103-73 win against the Knicks with a bruised left hip.

