Celtics' Marcus Morris: Score game-high 20 points Wednesday
Morris scored 20 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3PT, 6-9 FT) to go with five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 19 minutes before leaving Wednesday's 103-73 win against the Knicks with a bruised left hip.
Before leaving the game with a bruised left hip, Morris scored a game-high 20 points from the bench during Wednesday's win against New York. It was an all-around efficient scoring night for the forward, who shot 6-of-9 from the floor and the free throw line to lead all scorers. However, it is unknown whether or not Morris will miss significant time with this latest injury.
