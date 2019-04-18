Morris eked out zero points (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and four rebounds over 21 minutes in Wednesday's 99-91 Game 2 win over the Pacers.

Morris had a terrible shooting night, but kept chucking. The veteran forward does not lack confidence. Lucky for Boston, both Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum were hot from the field during the home court Game 2 victory. With a 2-0 lead, Morris and his teammates now head to Indianapolis for Game 3 on Friday. Expect a bounce-back effort from Morris, who scored 20 points with seven boards in Game 1 of the series.