Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scoreless in Game 2 win
Morris eked out zero points (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and four rebounds over 21 minutes in Wednesday's 99-91 Game 2 win over the Pacers.
Morris had a terrible shooting night, but kept chucking. The veteran forward does not lack confidence. Lucky for Boston, both Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum were hot from the field during the home court Game 2 victory. With a 2-0 lead, Morris and his teammates now head to Indianapolis for Game 3 on Friday. Expect a bounce-back effort from Morris, who scored 20 points with seven boards in Game 1 of the series.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Available vs. Indiana•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Game-time call, likely to play•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Upgraded to questionable Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Listed as out vs. Pacers•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...