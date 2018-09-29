Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 12 points in bench role
Morris contributed 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), and four rebounds in 17 minutes during Friday's 104-97 preseason loss to the Hornets.
Morris looks set to take the biggest hit to his value with the return of Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving. He is almost certainly going to be coming off the bench and this renders his limited fantasy value almost obsolete. He is worth a look in deeper formats as a veteran guy with a limited ceiling.
