Morris finished with 16 points (4-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and a steal over 29 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Nets on Saturday.

Morris had a solid night on Saturday, despite the loss. His final numbers are similar to this season's averages of 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game -- both career marks. He's also the most efficient he's ever been, shooting a career-high 45.5 percent from the floor and 83.4 percent from the charity stripe.