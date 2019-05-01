Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 17 in loss
Morris finished with 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal over 25 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Bucks on Tuesday.
Morris led Boston in scoring on Tuesday with just 17 points, as the Celtics were routed and no one could find their rhythm. After a nine-point showing on Sunday, Morris responded with some better offense and his usual contributions of rebounds and defense. This was Morris' second start, and he should remain in the starting lineup moving forward.
