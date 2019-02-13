Morris finished with 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's win over the 76ers.

Morris resumed his efficient scoring in Tuesday's pivotal win over Philadelphia, making more than 50 percent of his shots for the first time since returning from a one game absence on February 5th. Despite the Celtics' apparent lack of effort this season, Morris is thriving in his second season in Boston, scoring a career high 14.6 points per game, with career-best splits of 47.6 percent from the field, 41.1 percent from three and 87.4 percent from the line.