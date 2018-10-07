Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 17 off bench in preseason loss
Morris scored 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's preseason loss to the Cavaliers.
The 29-year-old tied Terry Rozier for the team lead in scoring, and Morris got some extra run when Aron Baynes ran into quick foul trouble. He'll be a key reserve for the Celtics once again this season, but Gordon Hayward's return, as well as the further development of youngsters like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, could make it tough for the veteran forward to match the 26.8 minutes a game he saw last year.
