Morris contributed 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, and three assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 116-109 victory over the Suns.

Morris continued his strong start to the season with another double-digit scoring effort Thursday. Despite moving back to the bench this season, Morris has provided instant offense on multiple occasions, while also chipping in with some solid rebounding nights. His value is capped due to his lack of defensive stats but you could do worse at the end of your bench given his current vein of form.