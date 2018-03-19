Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 17 points in Sunday's loss
Morris delivered 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 108-89 road loss to the Pelicans.
Morris received another start for the injury-riddled Celtics, who ran out of gas versus Pelicans. Over the last seven games, Morris has averaged 33 minutes, producing 16.0 points and 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 made threes per contest. With Jaylen Brown (concussion) and Marcus Smart (thumb) still hurting and Daniel Theis (knee) out for the season, Morris should continue to see monster minutes for the foreseeable future. But Morris' lack of blocks and assists, plus a generally poor shooting percentage, make him a tough play in standard leagues.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Nearly double-doubles in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Leads team in scoring with 31 points•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will enter starting five Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 21 points in 34 minutes•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Plays team-high 34 minutes off bench in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...