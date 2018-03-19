Morris delivered 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's 108-89 road loss to the Pelicans.

Morris received another start for the injury-riddled Celtics, who ran out of gas versus Pelicans. Over the last seven games, Morris has averaged 33 minutes, producing 16.0 points and 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 made threes per contest. With Jaylen Brown (concussion) and Marcus Smart (thumb) still hurting and Daniel Theis (knee) out for the season, Morris should continue to see monster minutes for the foreseeable future. But Morris' lack of blocks and assists, plus a generally poor shooting percentage, make him a tough play in standard leagues.