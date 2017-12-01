Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 17 points off bench
Morris recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during a 108-97 win over the 76ers on Thursday.
Morris moved to the bench while Aron Baynes got the start, but still was effective, as he went for his highest point total in just over two weeks across a season-high 28 minutes. The three assists also matched his season high. The team has shifted starting lineups at times this season, but whether Morris is starting or coming off the bench, his role won't change too much.
