Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 18 off bench in Game 2
Morris scored 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-7 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-106 win over the Bucks in Game 2.
He's been the Celtics' most effective weapon off the bench in the series so far, shooting 50 percent (5-for-10) from three-point range. Morris is seeing big minutes in this role, giving him an opportunity to continue supplying consistent production as the series shifts to Milwaukee on Friday for Game 3.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 21 off bench in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will dress, likely won't play•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Won't play Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting Friday vs. Chicago•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Leads team with 21 points Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Ejected after strong effort•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....