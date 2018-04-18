Morris scored 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-7 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-106 win over the Bucks in Game 2.

He's been the Celtics' most effective weapon off the bench in the series so far, shooting 50 percent (5-for-10) from three-point range. Morris is seeing big minutes in this role, giving him an opportunity to continue supplying consistent production as the series shifts to Milwaukee on Friday for Game 3.

