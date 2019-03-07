Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 19 in win
Morris supplied 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 111-109 road win over the Kings.
With Kyrie Irving out (though), Morris, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Terry Rozier had to pick up the scoring slack. Morris' scoring surge was nice to see after averaging only 8.8 points from 37 percent shooting over his prior four games. The return of Aron Baynes allows Morris to focus more on his offensive game as Baynes bangs opposing bigs on the defensive end. Boston hopes to extend their two game road trip winning streak when the C's face the Lakers in prime time on Saturday night.
