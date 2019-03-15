Morris finished with 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's win over the Kings.

Morris topped 20 points for the first time since January 9th. The veteran forward's held a steady role for the Celtics throughout the season and while he's tailed off recently, he's still averaging 14.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 threes -- all career highs -- throughout the season.