Morris scored 21 points (8-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds and an assist in 35 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 113-107 overtime win over the Bucks in Game 1.

While he began the game as part of the second unit, Morris saw a starter's workload as he quickly supplanted an ineffective Aron Baynes and produced one of four 20-points efforts from Boston players on the night. Given the success Al Horford had at center in the Celtics' smaller lineup as the game progressed, expect Morris to once again see big minutes Tuesday in Game 2.