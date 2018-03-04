Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 21 points in 34 minutes
Morris accounted for 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals in 34 minutes Saturday as Boston came up short against Houston.
Morris was a monster off the bench for Boston in a game where they needed the scoring punch. He was the Celtics high-scorer in a game where the bench totaled 67 points. Morris is a useful piece for the Celtics because he can guard multiple positions and score from anywhere on the floor. Saturday's performance is a bit of an outlier, but it serves as a reminder of what the best-case scenario is for him, and for that reason you should keep tabs on his availability, and his role in the Celtics offense.
