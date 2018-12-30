Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 22 points in Saturday's win
Morris managed 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 win over the Grizzlies.
Morris has posted 20-plus points in five of his last eight appearances while also connecting on at least 50 percent of his field-goal attempts in seven of the last eight. The 29-year-old forward is averaging career highs in scoring, rebounds, and made threes per game, plus he's sporting career-high shooting percentages from the field, beyond the arc, and the charity stripe.
