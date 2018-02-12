Morris scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds during Sunday's 121-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Morris entered the starting lineup at power forward and finished third on the team in scoring thanks to an efficient shooting performance. He didn't see a full allotment of minutes due to the lopsided nature of the game, but his involvement in the offense was a positive sign. It remains to be seen if Morris sticks in the starting five, which would provide a certain boost to his fantasy value.