Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores effectively in start
Morris scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds during Sunday's 121-99 loss to the Cavaliers.
Morris entered the starting lineup at power forward and finished third on the team in scoring thanks to an efficient shooting performance. He didn't see a full allotment of minutes due to the lopsided nature of the game, but his involvement in the offense was a positive sign. It remains to be seen if Morris sticks in the starting five, which would provide a certain boost to his fantasy value.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting Sunday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Leads bench with 15 points•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Slated to play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will go through shootaround, hopes to play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will travel with team Tuesday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...