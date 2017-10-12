Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores seven points in debut
Morris posted seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt) across 11 minutes during a 108-100 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.
In his preseason debut, Morris saw limited action in a reserve role and was one of seven bench players to score at least seven points. We'll need to see what Morris produces when he is given more minutes, but it's hard to tell what his role on the team is at this point. He has decent upside as a possible starter, but we'll see what happens when the regular season begins.
