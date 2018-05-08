Celtics' Marcus Morris: Second-unit high scoring total in Game 4 loss
Morris totaled 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 34 minutes during Boston's 103-92 loss to the 76ers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Morris compiled a bench-high scoring total while also logging the most minutes on the second unit, and he checked in second only to Jayson Tatum in team scoring for the night. The veteran forward's scoring haul was his highest since Game 2 of the first-round series against the Bucks, a feat he accomplished with the help of his best shooting percentage (40.0) of the last three contests. Morris will once again look to play a pivotal role in Wednesday's Game 5.
