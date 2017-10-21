Celtics' Marcus Morris: Shooting at Saturday's practice
Morris (knee) was spotted shooting at Saturday's practice, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Morris still isn't expected to return until next week, but this is an encouraging sign for his recovery. In the meantime, rookie Jayson Tatum should continue seeing extended run at power forward.
