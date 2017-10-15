Celtics' Marcus Morris: Slated to miss time with knee injury

Morris is expected to miss the first week of the regular season due to knee soreness.

With Morris out, rookie Jayson Tatum could be in line to see increased time on the floor at the start of the season. The team hasn't elaborated on the severity of Morris' injury, but he could be in line to miss a bit of time beyond the first week. Morris played one game in the preseason, during which he scored seven points during 11 minutes of action.